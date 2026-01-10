Raptors made Trae Young trade offer before Hawks, Wizards deal

The Toronto Raptors and the rest of the league are watching as four-time All-Star point guard Trae Young is moving from the Atlanta Hawks to the Washington Wizards.

The Hawks traded Trae Young to their division rival for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in a deal that gets the ball rolling for trade season. However, NBA insider Jake Fischer is reporting that the Raptors had interest in Young before the trade was consummated.

"While we were working this week to pinpoint any other potential suitors for Young outside of Washington, we learned that the Raptors were another team that expressed some interest in the Hawks' point guard. Sources say that Toronto actually offered a package built around Quickley and draft capital for Young before last February's trade deadline and maintained a level of interest in Young this season," Fischer wrote.

"Yet sources say that the Hawks had no interest in a Quickley-headlined package given the future money he's owed. The Hawks staunchly prioritized the ample flexibility they now have before the the Feb. 5 trade buzzer and possibly into free agency next summer by taking back CJ McCollum’s expiring $30.7 million salary as the key return in their Young deal."

Newly acquired Washington Wizards guard Trae Young speaks at an introductory press conference. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Raptors could have traded for Trae Young

Quickley is owed $32.5 million in each of the next four seasons. He doesn't hit free agency until the end of the 2028-29 campaign. That is a massive bill to foot for any potential trade partner.

With Ja Morant as another potential point guard upgrade, the team would have to look into trading quickly to the Memphis Grizzlies. However, his contract will make it difficult for a team like that to acquire him.

The interest in Young proves that the Raptors are looking at potential upgrades at the point guard position. It just may be difficult because of Quickley's salary. If the Raptors can find a suitor for Quickley, that could get the ball rolling on a Morant deal.

The Raptors have less than a month until the trade deadline, so they will continue to keep an eye on what other teams are doing so that they can counteract with their respective moves.

In the meantime, the Raptors are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip-off is scheduled for 6pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

