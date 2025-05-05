All Raptors

Former Raptors Guard Falls Short as Rockets go Quiet vs. Warriors

Former Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet fell short as the Houston Rockets went quiet in Game 7 vs. the Golden State Warriors

Aaron Rose

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) questions the call after a play against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) questions the call after a play against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Fred VanVleet couldn’t carry the Houston Rockets any further.

After a pair of standout performances to force a Game 7, the former Toronto Raptors guard was held in check Sunday night as the Golden State Warriors secured a 103-89 win to eliminate Houston in the first round.

VanVleet finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 6-for-13 shooting in 44 minutes. But Houston struggled to generate consistent offense, stalling out as Golden State pulled away.

Buddy Hield erupted for 33 points on a blistering 9-of-11 shooting from deep, while Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 42 points. Both stars logged over 45 minutes in a game where the Warriors’ bench contributed just three points.

The loss brings an end to what was a disappointing statistical season for VanVleet. The Rockets hold a team option for next year, but Houston is expected to negotiate a long-term extension on a restructured deal that would bring the 31-year-old back on a lower salary cap number. 

Nembhard Lifts Pacers To Game 1 Victory

Andrew Nembhard stepped up when the Indiana Pacers needed him most.

After watching their double-digit first-half lead slip away, the Pacers found themselves clinging to a two-point advantage midway through the fourth quarter. That’s when the ball swung to the Canadian guard on the perimeter. Nembhard rose and drilled back-to-back threes, giving Indiana the breathing room it had been searching for. Moments later, Pascal Siakam capped off a fast break with a transition layup to push the lead to eight, and the Pacers never looked back.

Nembhard led the way with 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 5-of-6 from deep, as Indiana escaped Cleveland with a 121-112 win to open their second-round series on Sunday night. Fellow Canadian Bennedict Mathurin added 11 points off the bench in a strong supporting effort.

Siakam chipped in 17 points of his own, knocking down a pair of threes and battling Evan Mobley for much of the night in a physical matchup with the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Donovan Mitchell poured in 33 points for Cleveland but struggled from distance, going just 1-for-11 from beyond the arc. His scoring kept the Cavaliers in it, but Indiana’s balanced attack and timely shooting proved too much in the end.

