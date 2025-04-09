Former Raptors Guard Returns to NBA With Kings
Former Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis is back in the NBA.
The Sacramento Kings will reportedly sign Davis for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. It’s an NBA reunion for the 27-year-old, who played parts of three seasons in Sacramento from 2021 to 2023 before spending the past year in the G League.
Davis had been playing for the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, where he averaged 14.2 points per game while shooting 41.5% from three across 38 games this season. He joined the Herd after a brief training camp stint with the Bucks. He was waived before the start of the regular season and signed with the Herd shortly afterward.
An undrafted product out of Ole Miss, Davis broke into the league with Toronto after a strong Summer League showing in 2019. He earned All-Rookie honors with Toronto and finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting. His career with the Raptors turned following his arrest in the 2020 offseason for an alleged assault involving his girlfriend. The charges were later dropped.
The Raptors traded Davis to the Kings at the 2020 trade deadline in exchange for a second-round pick. He eventually carved out a role in Sacramento, serving as a rotation piece during the 2022–23 season before the team chose to move on following its playoff exit.
Davis suffered a ruptured Achilles last season while playing for the Rip City Remix, the G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers. His return to the Kings comes as the team deals with injuries to Malik Monk and Keegan Murray. Sacramento has been carrying just 16 players, with 14 on standard contracts and two on two-way deals, and is not eligible to sign another two-way this late in the season.