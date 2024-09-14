Former Raptors Legend DeMar DeRozan Talks Possibility of Potential Return to Toronto
It would certainly be poetic.
That's how DeMar DeRozan said he'd view a return to the Toronto Raptors before he heads into retirement whenever that day eventually comes.
"I'm not sure how much time I've got left but it would be very poetic to go out in a place where it all started from," DeRozan told Anne-Marie Mediwake on CTV's Your Morning.
DeRozan, 35, was drafted by Toronto with the No. 9 pick in the 2009 NBA draft. He spent nine seasons with the Raptors, leading Toronto to five straight playoff berths and racking up a franchise-leading 13,296 points during his tenure with the organization.
In 2018, Toronto opted to move on from DeRozan, sending him to the San Antonio Spurs in a package that saw the Raptors acquire Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. The trade created a rift between DeRozan and Raptors management as DeRozan felt he was blindsided by the deal.
After three seasons in San Antonio and another three with the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan signed a three-year deal with the Sacramento Kings this summer that'll take him through his age-37 season.
DeRozan's former teammate Kyle Lowry has talked previously about wanting to sign a one-day contract with Toronto when he eventually retires from the NBA. That'll allow him to officially step away from the league as a member of the organization.
As for DeRozan, it seems he'd be open to a reunion before he retires in some capacity.
"This is definitely a place I would want to go out some way, somehow just to make the story right," DeRozan said.
DeRozan's new book "Above the Noise" went on sale earlier this week. He made a stop in Toronto during his book tour on Friday.