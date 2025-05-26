Former Toronto Raptors Wing OG Anunoby Shines as Knicks Rally Past Pacers in Game 3
OG Anunoby was everywhere.
Indiana Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith had no answers. He tried to drive right, but Anunoby slid with him, cutting off the lane. When Nesmith spun back, hoping to reset and attack again late in the fourth quarter, Anunoby absorbed the contact and held his ground.
With the shot clock ticking down, Nesmith launched a desperate fallaway.
Anunoby swatted it away too.
The former Toronto Raptors wing didn’t fill up the box score, but his defensive brilliance was crucial as the New York Knicks rallied all the way back late to clinch a 106-100 comeback victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Anunoby finished with 16 points and four threes while hounding his former teammate Pascal Siakam, who was held to 17 points on 7-for-14 shooting as the Pacers’ offence went cold late.
New York center Karl-Anthony Towns shouldered the scoring load in the fourth, erupting for 20 of his 24 points while battling through a sore knee. He opened the quarter with a three, followed with consecutive layups, and capped the Knicks’ run with a dunk through contact that gave them the lead for good.
Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, limited by foul trouble and stuck on the bench for much of the second half, managed 23 points and returned late to help close it out.
New York trailed by 20 in the first half and by 10 entering the fourth, but Towns’ outburst and Anunoby’s defence helped the Knicks avoid falling into a 3-0 series hole.
Canadians Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin were held to nine and two points, respectively.