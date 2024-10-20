Former Raptors 1st Round Pick Waived By Spurs
Malachi Flynn has been waived by the San Antonio Spurs.
The former Toronto Raptors first-round pick appears headed for the G League next year after failing to earn a spot on the Spurs' roster. Flynn had signed an Exhibit 10 deal with San Antonio and will therefore be assigned to the Austin Spurs for this season.
Toronto selected Flynn with the 29th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft but the 6-foot-1 point guard was never able to consistently carve out rotation minutes for himself. The Raptors tried to work Flynn into the rotation to start last season but eventually opted to part ways with the 26-year-old, sending him to the New York Knicks as part of the OG Anunoby trade.
After a brief stint in New York, the Knicks sent Flynn to Detroit at last year's trade deadline. He appeared in 24 games for the Pistons before Detroit renounced his rights this summer.
Flynn did have one breakout performance last season, dropping 50 points off the bench on April 3 against the Atlanta Hawks. He shot 18-for-25 in 34 minutes for Detroit in a historic performance for the undersized guard.
The one outburst wasn't enough to land Flynn a permanent job this summer. He was unsigned for most of the offseason before latching on with the Spurs where he failed to earn a roster spot.
Flynn is now an NBA free agent available to be signed by any interested team. If he doesn't sign a standard contract, San Antonio will own his G League rights for the year.