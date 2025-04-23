Former Raptors Teammates Get Heated While Canada’s Core Dominates in OKC
Siakam Thrives After Heated Moment with Trent
Former Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam stayed hot in Game 2, finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and a clutch three that helped seal the Indiana Pacers’ 123-115 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Siakam has dominated the opening two games of the series, looking steady, composed, and in complete sync alongside Tyrese Haliburton.
But before he took over, the game got chippy.
Midway through the first quarter, Siakam hit the floor chasing his own miss when former Raptors teammate Gary Trent Jr. aggressively tried to rip the ball away. Siakam quickly got to his feet and moved toward Trent before officials and teammates stepped in. The moment didn’t escalate, but it set the tone early. Both Trent and Bennedict Mathurin were assessed technical fouls.
Trent struggled the rest of the way, finishing with just 4 points on 1-of-4 shooting in nearly 30 minutes off the bench.
Indiana got big contributions from its Canadian core. Andrew Nembhard hit 3-of-5 from deep and finished with 17 points and six assists. Mathurin bounced back from the early tech with 14 points in just 17 minutes.
The series now shifts to Milwaukee, where the Bucks will look to reset with a healthy Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. But with Siakam leading the way and Indiana firing on all cylinders, the pressure is firmly on the Bucks to change momentum.
Shai & Dort Lead OKC to 2-0 Lead
Oklahoma City jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 118-99 win over Memphis, with Canadians Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort leading the way once again. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, looking more in rhythm after a quiet Game 1. Dort added eight points and hit a pair of threes while spending most of the night hounding Ja Morant.
Canadian rookie Zach Edey played 26 minutes for Memphis, chipping in four points and seven rebounds.
The Thunder now lead the series 2-0 heading to Memphis.