Former Raptors Star Appears in Kendrick Lamar's Rap Diss Track Against Drake
It looks like DeMar DeRozan and Drake are no longer 'brothers.'
The former Toronto Raptors forward who Drake once referenced as his "brother" in an Instagram post appears to be taking Kendrick Lamar's side in the rap battle between Lamar and Drake. DeRozan appeared in Lamar's latest music video for "Not Like Us" in which the Los Angeles rapper claims he's glad DeRozan left Toronto.
"I'm glad DeRoz' came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither," Lamar raps as DeRozan poses in a crouch on screen.
The rap is an attack on Drake who has long feuded with Lamar since 2013 when Lamar dissed Drake on the song "Control" by Big Sean.
Drake previously praised DeRozan in his song "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" in which he raps: "For real, and my city love me like DeMar DeRozan."
In 2018, DeRozan told ESPN he went to Drake's house following Toronto's decision to trade him for Kawhi Leonard and the two talked for several hours.
"Just to hear the words that come from him being the person that he is in this world, especially in Toronto. What I meant to this city. It was what I needed," DeRozan said at the time.
In 2016, DeRozan posed with Drake and Kyle Lowry on the cover of Slam Magazine. In the interview, DeRozan said Drake texts him and Lowry after Raptors games and called Drake "our man."
Drake has been the global ambassador for the Raptors since 2013.
DeRozan is currently a free agent following three seasons with the Chicago Bulls. There's been speculation that he's drawing interest from the Los Angeles Lakers this summer but has yet to sign a contract this offseason.