Former Raptors Star Drawing Serious Interest From Western Conference Team
The Sacramento Kings appear to be the frontrunners to land DeMar DeRozan this summer.
The former Toronto Raptors star is reportedly at the center of sign-and-trade discussions between the Chicago Bulls and Kings, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Chicago looking to facilitate sign-and-trade with DeRozan that'll enable the 34-year-old forward to ink a multi-year contract for more than the mid-level exception. The Bulls are reportedly reluctant to take back significant salary in a trade involving DeRozan and are said to be looking to include a third team in trade talks with the Kings.
DeRozan has previously been connected to the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and the San Antonio Spurs, according to the Miami Herald. Los Angeles and Miami can only offer DeRozan the mid-level exception to acquire him in free agency.
At this point in free agency, DeRozan appears to be the most coveted unsigned player with the league's free agency moratorium set to end Monday. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the floor last season.
If he does end up in Sacramento, he'll join De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray. The Kings have reportedly been willing to part ways with Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes in trade talks dating back to last season.
DeRozan just wrapped up a three-year, $81.9 million deal after a sign-and-trade from with the Spurs sent hi to Chicago in 2021. He'd previously spent three years in San Antonio and nine seasons in Toronto.