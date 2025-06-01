Pascal Siakam Dominates as Former Raptors Star Heads Back to NBA Finals
Pascal Siakam is headed back to the NBA Finals.
The former Toronto Raptors All-Star delivered once again Saturday night, leading the Indiana Pacers with 31 points to close out Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a 125–108 win over the New York Knicks. It marks Siakam’s second trip to the Finals and Indiana’s first since 2000.
Siakam was outstanding all series, averaging 24.8 points over six games while shooting 52.4% from the field and 10-for-20 from three. He scored 30 or more points three times and was the steady offensive engine the Pacers needed throughout the series.
In a surprise finish during the postgame ceremony, Siakam edged out Tyrese Haliburton in a narrow 5-4 vote to win the Larry Bird Trophy as Eastern Conference Finals MVP. Haliburton had 21 points and 13 assists in Game 6, taking control in the fourth quarter as Indiana pulled away late.
Canadian point guard Andrew Nembhard responded to a quiet Game 5 with a standout defensive effort. The Aurora native had 14 points, eight assists, and six steals while frustrating Jalen Brunson into five turnovers and multiple tough shots.
Montreal’s Bennedict Mathurin saw limited action, finishing with just four points in nine minutes off the bench.
For the Knicks, OG Anunoby led the way with 24 points on 10-for-18 shooting, including two three-pointers and five rebounds. But New York’s other starters couldn’t keep up as the Pacers outscored them 67-51 in the second half.
Indiana now shifts its focus to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off Thursday night in Oklahoma City, where the underdog Pacers will look to continue their improbable postseason run.