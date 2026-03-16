Why Raptors Won't 'Come Anywhere Close' to NBA Finals This Season

The Toronto Raptors are still a tier below the best teams in the league as they sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

However, their latest win against the Detroit Pistons showed a sign that the Raptors are growing as a team. Despite that, Sports Illustrated contributor Liam McKeone believes any chances of the Raptors winning a title this season have been put to bed.

"The Raptors could definitely prove to be a tough playoff out against the right first-round opponent, but a deep playoff run culminating in a title? A touch too optimistic for our liking," McKeone wrote.

"Toronto had a solid chance to prove otherwise this past week with matchups against several contenders on this list but lost handily in every contest; the team scored 16 points in the fourth quarter of a winnable game against the Rockets on Tuesday night. This is simply a mediocre team even with a consistently strong defense and mediocre teams never come anywhere close to winning a title."

Raptors Not Quite Ready For Finals Aspirations?

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead directs us teammates against the Detroit Pistons. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Raptors have come a long way this season after winning just 30 games a year ago. They already have 38 victories before St. Patrick's Day, and they still have a slight chance at hitting the 50-win mark.

However, the Raptors have struggled mightily against the top of the Eastern Conference this season. Their win against the Pistons is the first time they have beaten any of the East's top three teams this season.

The Raptors have notoriously struggled to beat the upper echelon of squads in the league just once. In a playoff series this spring, they will have to beat multiple teams four times. It's just too high of a mountain for the Raptors to climb at this time.

However, the experience of competing for a playoff spot and having the chance to go toe-to-toe with a true contender for a seven-game series will help the Raptors grow in the long run. It will teach the front office what is working and what is not, and lead them in the direction of where they need to make changes in order for better results to come about.

The Raptors are back in action on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

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