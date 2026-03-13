Raptors Hope to Reverse Fortunes vs. Red Hot Suns

The Toronto Raptors are hosting the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Friday, March 13

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Suns vs. Raptors on?

Suns vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Suns vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Suns injury report

• SG Grayson Allen (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• SF Dillon Brooks (OUT - hand)

• C Mark Williams (OUT - foot)

Raptors injury report

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - thumb)

• PF Scottie Barnes (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes reacts to making a three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Suns vs. Raptors preview

Things have been rough for the Raptors recently, as they have lost four of their last five games, but they have a chance to get back on track when they face off against the Suns, who are on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Suns are winners of four straight games, including last night's victory against the Indiana Pacers, in which they won 123-108. During the contest, Suns guard Devin Booker had 43 points, while former No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green added 36 of his own. It will be key for the Raptors to stop both of them as they try and pull out a win.

The Suns have been one of the sneakier teams this season, having won 39 games despite trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in the offseason. It's a deal that has worked out in the short term for the Suns, and they hope they can finish things off in the final month and advance to the playoffs.

Both teams are in seventh place in their respective conference going into the game, which means a win and loss will be dynamic for both teams. The Raptors need to do everything in their control at home to ensure they are the ones walking away with a win once the dust settles.

