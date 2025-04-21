Former Raptors in the Playoffs: Who Showed Up & Who Didn't
Davion Mitchell Stays Hot in Loss to Cavaliers
Davion Mitchell was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise rough Game 1 for the Heat, who fell 121-100 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former Toronto Raptor scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, hit two threes, and added 4 rebounds in 34 minutes.
More impressively, he spent most of his night guarding Donovan Mitchell and held his own in one of the toughest matchups in the league. Cleveland’s star still finished with 30 points, but Davion made him work, holding him to 5 points in 4.5 minutes of direct coverage, according to NBA Stats.
It has been a strong stretch for Davion, who continues to show he belongs in a rotation. If he keeps this up, he should have no trouble earning a bench role next season.
Fred VanVleet Goes Cold in Game 1
Game 1 was a rough one for Fred VanVleet, who couldn’t find a rhythm in Houston’s 95-85 loss to the Warriors. The former Raptors guard shot just 4-of-19 from the field and 2-of-13 from deep, finishing with 10 points, 7 assists, and a single rebound in 40 minutes.
VanVleet has struggled with efficiency all season, shooting 37.8% from the floor and 34.5% from three while averaging 14.1 points per game. He’s been steady as a playmaker, but if the Rockets hope to get past Golden State, they’ll need more scoring and shot-making from their lead guard.
Cory Joseph Musters Nothing vs. Celtics
With Jalen Suggs out for the season, Cory Joseph has stepped into the starting lineup for the Orlando Magic, and Game 1 was likely a preview of the challenges ahead. The former Raptors guard was held scoreless in 26 minutes, picked up five fouls, and recorded just two assists in a 103-86 loss to the Boston Celtics.
The 33-year-old veteran was brought in to provide stability and leadership, but against Boston’s elite perimeter defenders, he struggled to initiate the offense and offered little spacing. Orlando will need to find answers quickly if it hopes to stay competitive in the series.
Canadians Show Out in OKC’s Rout
Oklahoma City’s 131-80 Game 1 destruction of Memphis was the most lopsided game of the weekend and showed why the Thunder are the team to beat this postseason.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander barely broke a sweat, cruising to 15 points in just 23 minutes. It wasn’t a spectacular showing from the Canadian superstar, but the Thunder didn’t need it against the overpowered Grizzlies.
Lu Dort did what Lu Dort does. He hit four threes, racked up 12 points, and locked up Ja Morant in the Dortchure chamber. Morant was 6-for-17 for the game and even worse when Dort defended him.
Canadian rookie Zach Edey, meanwhile, made his playoff debut but was largely ineffective, scoring just four points with nine rebounds in nearly 20 minutes.