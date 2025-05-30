Former Toronto Raptors Defensive Star Helps Smother the Indiana Pacers in Game 5
The New York Knicks made the adjustment they needed
After guarding Pascal Siakam for the first four games of the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks moved OG Anunoby onto Andrew Nembhard in Game 5. The switch paid off immediately as the Knicks shut down the Indiana Pacers’ offense in a 111–94 win to cut the series deficit to 3–2 and send things back to Indiana for Game 6.
With Anunoby shadowing Nembhard, the Canadian guard had one of his quietest performances of the postseason. He finished with just six points and one assist on 3-for-8 shooting while struggling to initiate against the pressure. New York’s physicality set the tone early, and Indiana never found its usual tempo or transition flow.
Siakam was also held in check. The former Toronto Raptors forward scored 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting but couldn’t create the interior touches he thrives on. The Knicks clogged the lane and Siakam wasn’t able to impact the game as he had earlier in the series
Anunoby had another tough night offensively. He scored 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting and missed six of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. His impact, though, was felt most on the other end, where his ball pressure on Nembhard disrupted the Pacers’ actions and helped Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns anchor the Knicks’ attack.
Bennedict Mathurin was one of the few bright spots for Indiana. The Montreal native had 23 points off the bench and shot 6-for-10 from the field, repeatedly drawing fouls and going 9-for-9 at the free throw line.
The Pacers will get another chance to close out the series on home court Saturday night in Game 6.