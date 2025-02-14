How Brandon Ingram's New Raptors Deal Compared to the Rest of the League
Just over a decade ago, Kobe Bryant signed the final contract of his career, a two-year, $48.5 million deal that made him the NBA’s highest-paid player. He earned $25 million in his final season, accounting for more than a third of the league’s salary cap.
How times have changed.
Earlier this week, Brandon Ingram signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Toronto Raptors. A contract of that size for a very good but not quite superstar-caliber player would have been almost unthinkable a decade ago. So where does Ingram’s new deal rank in today’s NBA?
Total Contract: $120 million
Ingram’s $120 million deal will be the 52nd largest contract in the league next season, tied with Kyrie Irving’s three-year, $120 million contract and Tyler Herro’s four-year, $120 million deal signed in 2022. It slots him just behind Fred VanVleet, who left Toronto for Houston on a three-year, $129 million deal, and ahead of Dejounte Murray, who recently started a four-year, $114 million contract with New Orleans.
Average Annual Value: $40 million
Ingram will earn an average of $40 million per season over the next three years, ranking 35th in the league next season. That figure ties him with Irving, places him behind LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Maxey, and puts him ahead of Darius Garland, Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, and Zion Williamson.
It also makes Ingram the second-highest-paid player on the Raptors, trailing only Scottie Barnes.
Cap Hit: $38.1 million
Ingram’s $38.1 million salary for next season will account for approximately 24.6% of the NBA’s salary cap and 20.3% of the projected luxury tax threshold. That cap hit ranks 39th in the league, placing him behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Michael Porter Jr. and ahead of Ball and Maxey.
In Toronto, Ingram will make roughly $600,000 less than Barnes, who is set to be on a max contract that will pay him 25% of the league’s salary cap next season.