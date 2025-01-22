How the Raptors Can Provide the Key to a Jimmy Butler Trade to Phoenix
Let’s start with the facts:
- The Phoenix Suns traded their lone tradeable first-round pick in 2031 to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, receiving three likely late first-round picks in 2025, 2027, and 2029. This move gives the Suns additional trade assets—though less valuable ones—and more flexibility to include first-round picks in future trades over the coming weeks.
- Jimmy Butler has made it abundantly clear he no longer wants to play for the Miami Heat. Based on his orange hair color, Phoenix Suns-themed shoes, and reporting from multiple outlets, it’s evident Butler would strongly prefer to land in Phoenix.
- The only realistic way for the Suns to acquire Butler is by trading one of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, or Bradley Beal. Since Durant and Booker are untouchable, Beal becomes the sole viable path to facilitate a trade.
- Beal holds a no-trade clause, which, as he reminded reporters earlier this month, gives him full control over any potential deal.
Now it gets complicated.
The Miami Heat have “no desire” to acquire Bradley Beal, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, and are “reluctant to take back long-term money” in any deal involving Butler. This makes any trade for Butler highly dependent on a multi-team deal involving at least three teams.
One team reportedly interested in helping facilitate such a deal is the Toronto Raptors, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. The Raptors have $42 million in expiring salaries this year, including Bruce Brown’s $23 million expiring contract, which aligns well with what the Heat are said to be seeking in trade talks.
While Toronto has no interest in acquiring Beal, the Milwaukee Bucks have frequently been mentioned as a potential landing spot for the 31-year-old former All-Star. To make it work, the Bucks would need to shed $56 million in salary to absorb Beal’s contract while also remaining under the second tax apron. This would likely require including Khris Middleton, along with Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, and one of Milwaukee’s lower-salaried players.
So what might that look like?
Even then, finding a deal that fits perfectly is challenging. Toronto could absorb Connaughton, Portis, and another contract or two while sending Brown to Miami. The Raptors would likely need to be incentivized with a first-round pick to take on those multi-year contracts.
In this scenario:
- Phoenix sends Beal to Milwaukee and receives Butler from Miami.
- Miami acquires Middleton from the Bucks and Brown from Toronto.
- Toronto absorbs contracts like Portis and Connaughton to facilitate the deal.
- Milwaukee gets Beal from the Suns and parts ways with Middleton, Connaughton, and Portis.
Still, the math doesn’t quite add up.
Miami’s incoming salary would exceed league rules unless they send out another player. Identifying the additional outgoing salary from Miami complicates the trade further. The deal might also require a fifth team to smooth out salary-matching or player placement into trade exceptions.
Can it be done?
Yes. If the involved teams are motivated enough, there’s a path to make the salaries align by leveraging trade exceptions and adding another team to the mix.
What’s clear, though, is that Phoenix appears to be gearing up for a significant move. If landing Butler is their goal ahead of next month’s trade deadline, the Suns will undoubtedly need help from several parties to pull it off.