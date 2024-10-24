New Lawsuit Reveals Allegations of Clippers Tampering With Former Raptors Star
A former Los Angeles Clippers employee says he was part of a multiyear campaign by the Clippers organization to lure former Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard to Los Angeles in disregard of the NBA's tampering policy, according to a lawsuit obtained by ESPN and Chris Haynes.
The lawsuit filed on Thursday in Los Angeles County by lawyers representing Randy Shelton alleges the former strength and conditioning coach was wrongfully terminated by the organization after Shelton voiced concerns about Leonard's medical situation.
The suit alleges Shelton was lured away from his prestigious position at San Diego State, Leonard's alma mater, as part of Los Angeles' campaign to sign Leonard, "in disregard of the NBA's prohibition on tampering."
According to the suit, the Clippers approached Shelton in 2017 to privately begin the process of pursuing Leonard. The organization allegedly sought Leonard's private health records while Leonard remained a member of the San Antonio Spurs organization.
The Clippers allegedly pressed Shelton to inquire about Leonard's needs as part of their effort to sign Leonard following the expiration of his contract with the Raptors in 2019. The organization offered Shelton a job as part of their strength and conditioning staff if Leonard signed with the Clippers, according to the lawsuit.
The Clippers refuted the claims in a statement to ESPN and have previously denied wrongdoing as it pertains to tampering with Leonard.
Shelton's lawyers have reportedly told the NBA he is willing to discuss his knowledge of the Clippers campaign to recruit Leonard, per Haynes.
Leonard helped lead Toronto to the 2019 championship after the organization acquired him in a blockbuster deal with the Spurs. The two-time Finals MVP opted to sign with the Clippers following his one season in Toronto, joining forces with Paul George in Los Angeles.