Jakob Poeltl Injury Update Has Raptors Relieved

Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is feeling good at this point in the season, which is something the team is incredibly happy to hear.

Poeltl, 30, has missed 35 games this season due to a back injury that has plagued him since the start of the year. However, Poeltl's extended absence gave him the proper time to heal, which has helped him contribute for the Raptors when the team needs it most.

“I honestly don't know for sure myself, like, what caused it,” Poeltl said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “But I think it's more accumulation of time and, like, a bunch of work."

Jakob Poeltl Feeling Healthy as Playoffs Near

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle drives to the basket past Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Without Poeltl, the Raptors don't have a ton of size, so his inclusion in the lineup is important on several fronts. One of the biggest problems the Raptors faced when Poeltl was on the sidelines was when a team with a lot of size would play against them. It is still an issue when Poeltl is off the floor because he is the only player on the team taller than 6-9, but he is a strong cog in the machine.

The injury was tough for numerous reasons, not just in terms of the Raptors on the floor. It was hard on his mental, which tested him in ways he did not expect.

“I think the hardest part about it was that there wasn't a steady timeline,” Poeltl said via Grange. “With most injuries, you kind of know how long it's gonna take, and sometimes it takes a bit longer or sometimes it takes a little less time but, generally, you know what the recovery process is.

“But what the time was exactly in this scenario was a big question mark. Like, we almost made up some timelines, kind of hoping that this would be when I would feel better again but, realistically, it wasn't something that time was just gonna fix. So, I think that was the hardest part.”

Since his return to the court on Feb. 11 against the Detroit Pistons, Poeltl has played in 13 of 15 games. He is returning to form, which is allowing the Raptors to find the best version of themselves as they move closer towards their first playoff appearance in four years.

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