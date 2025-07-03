Masai Ujiri Reflects on Departure From Toronto Raptors in First Public Interview
If Masai Ujiri is still processing the end of his Toronto Raptors tenure, he didn’t show it.
Appearing on Good Morning America on Thursday, the 54-year-old former team president was upbeat and composed, speaking with warmth and optimism as he looked ahead and reflected on the most successful era in franchise history. It marked Ujiri’s first public appearance since his dismissal last week. He joined host Robin Roberts to promote his Giants of Africa program and briefly touched on his time in Toronto and what the future might hold.
“Do you have a job for me?” Ujiri joked. “Right now, it’s day to day with the family. Honestly, it’s time to really look at it from the top, and I know there are great things coming.”
He avoided specifics about his exit, which came just hours after the NBA Draft wrapped up last week. The Raptors made no public criticism of his leadership. According to Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, the decision had been in the works for months. Ujiri remained involved through draft night and gave his endorsement of ninth overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles before stepping away.
If there was any frustration behind the scenes, Ujiri kept it off camera.
“It’s been 12 incredible years with the Toronto Raptors, and I am so grateful and thankful for the opportunity,” he said. “Fans, my family, colleagues, coaches, players, the owners, everybody has been incredible to me. Toronto, I love you. It’s a great journey in my life, and it’s time. Great things come to an end.”
What comes next for Ujiri remains uncertain. He will continue to be paid by MLSE through the remainder of his contract this season and is not expected to step away from basketball entirely. Toronto has already begun the search for a new team president, with a permanent hire expected later this year.