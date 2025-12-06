This Raptors trait makes them potential contenders

The Toronto Raptors are battling adversity this season as they tried to return to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

The Raptors have been an interesting team to watch over the first quarter of the season, competing at a level higher than most expected them to. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the team's resiliency is part of the reason why they have been so successful.

"The Raptors' roster reads a little confusing. There's a bunch of mid-range scoring, not a lot of long-distance shooting and some questions around the preferred pecking order in terms of both scoring and playmaking," Buckley wrote.

"There's also a good deal of talent, plenty of disruption on defense and all kinds of energy. Turns out, that's what matters most so far. Toronto is 15-7 with a top-10 net rating.

"A favorable schedule has helped, but the Raptors have shown they can win games a lot of different ways. Conditions clearly don't have to be perfect, as this funkily assembled roster can attest."

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura shoots the game winning basket past Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors' resiliency keeping them afloat this season

The Raptors have not had to deal with too many injuries this season, but the wear and tear of the year is starting to show a little bit. Injuries to players like Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett and Collin Murray-Boyles have slowed the team down, but the Raptors have found ways to make up for their absences.

It is still a daily process for the Raptors, but they have confidence that they can get past any obstacle that comes their way. That confidence alone will take them a long way as the season continues to develop.

Resiliency is a trait that every NBA team needs in order to compete in a long playoff run. It may take a couple of years and trials and tribulations for the Raptors to become a serious finals contender, but every team has to start somewhere.

For the Raptors, this could be the first team in this new era that has a chance to take another step in the playoffs.

In the meantime, the Raptors are back in action tomorrow as they take on Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and the Atlantic Division rival Boston Celtics. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.