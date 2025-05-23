MLSE Changes Leave Raptors' Masai Ujiri as the Last President Remaining
Masai Ujiri is now the last team president remaining at MLSE.
With Brendan Shanahan officially out as president of the Toronto Maple Leafs and no replacement expected, Ujiri stands as the only executive still holding that title across Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment’s major franchises. As president of the Toronto Raptors, he is now the lone figure in a role that was once shared across multiple teams. Toronto FC and the Argonauts have not had team presidents since Bill Manning’s departure in 2024, and Ujiri’s own contract is reportedly set to expire after next season, according to Sportsnet.
The Maple Leafs will not appoint a new team president. Instead, general manager Brad Treliving will report directly to MLSE CEO Keith Pelley, removing the president layer previously held by Shanahan.
This move follows broader changes within MLSE. In March, the company cut 80 jobs as part of a major restructuring that affected roughly 10 percent of its full-time workforce. In a memo to staff, Pelley said the decision was driven by the need for greater efficiency and long-term sustainability in a shifting business environment, according to the Canadian Press.
Despite the changing landscape, Ujiri has shown no indication that he plans to leave Toronto. During his end-of-season media availability, he reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise and expressed optimism about the team’s future.
“I feel like we just have to win another one, and we will win another one here,” Ujiri said. “And that’s how I feel inside… And I guarantee you, we are going to win here.”
The leadership changes come at a time when MLSE is undergoing an ownership transition. Bell Canada is in the process of selling its stake in the company to Rogers Communications. The deal will give Rogers majority control of MLSE. Ujiri said the transition has not impacted his role and described his working relationship with Pelley, who became CEO in April 2024, as great.
Speaking to reporters Friday following Shanahan’s departure, Pelley declined to say whether more changes were coming to the Raptors’ front office.
“I think the Raptors under Masai Ujiri have obviously not only won a championship but have started the rebuild, and I’m optimistic about the season ahead,” Pelley said.
Ujiri noted earlier this summer that one of his priorities is to secure contract extensions for general manager Bobby Webster and assistant GM Dan Tolzman. He said he hopes to maintain continuity and stability within the Raptors’ leadership group.
The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly targeting Ujiri to fill their vacant team president role, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
Ujiri joined the Raptors as general manager in 2013 and has served as team president since 2016.