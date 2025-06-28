MLSE Shares What the Toronto Raptors Are Looking For in Their Next President
The Toronto Raptors know what they’re looking for in their next team president.
They want someone prominent. Someone experienced. Someone with a strong personality and a background in basketball operations. Someone who can work closely with Bobby Webster and run the front office the way Masai Ujiri did.
“We’re hiring a president,” said MLSE President and CEO Keith Pelley following the dismissal of Masai Ujiri on Friday. “We’re not hiring a president and a general manager. We will have a general manager. So the president… we’re looking for an experienced, prominent, strong, successful personality.”
The job will not include business responsibilities. The next hire will not oversee ticket sales or partnerships or brand development. The focus will be entirely on basketball.
“I think the team president will be very involved in the basketball operations and will need to work very closely with Bobby,” Pelley said. “So the answer is his or her focus will be 100% on basketball operations… him worrying about commercials or tickets is not going to be a priority.”
The search is being led by CAA Executive Search. There is no timeline yet. Pelley would not say how far along the process is but confirmed that Webster will be considered.
“Bobby will be a candidate,” he said. “We’ve already talked about that, so he will be interviewed.”
Webster signed a contract extension earlier this offseason and has already been the team’s lead voice for the early part of his offseason.
“Bobby Webster is really respected around the league,” Pelley said. “When you look at not only this year, but previous years, he’s often been the spokesperson for key trades, key moves, free agency deals. So you have a prominent person there right now.”
The next president will be expected to build off that.
“Whoever comes into that position has massive shoes to fill,” Pelley said. “So it will need to be a prominent, successful business leader.”
There are not many obvious names available with the kind of pedigree the Raptors are seeking. Bob Myers is the most high-profile option outside the NBA, having built a dynasty in Golden State, but his asking price would be significant if he’s even open to a return. David Griffin has championship experience from Cleveland but was recently fired after a disappointing run in New Orleans. Monte McNair and James Jones both won Executive of the Year, but their recent resumes have lost luster.
Toronto could also go in a different direction and take a chance on an up-and-comer. They could hire an unknown quantity and hope it works.
The Raptors are not looking to overhaul their front office. They are not shifting direction. They just want someone to carry the same responsibilities Ujiri had.
The vision has not changed. The job has not changed. Only the person has.