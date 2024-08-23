Analyst Shares Scottie Barnes' Ranking Among NBA's Top Small Forwards
Scottie Barnes has put himself in rare company.
The Toronto Raptors forward has been named the No. 7 small forward in the NBA ahead of next season by the analysts at HoopsHype. The ranking also has Barnes as the second-best small forward in the league younger than 30 years old, trailing only Jayson Tatum who ranks atop the list as the league's top player at the position.
"A Swiss Army knife on the court, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes can do a bit of everything on both ends of the floor – and at a high level, too," Frank Urbina of HoopsHype wrote.
Barnes is ranked immediately following Jimmy Butler and ahead of former Raptors forward DeMar DeRozan, Brandon Ingram, and Franz Wagner, respectively.
It's a noteworthy ranking for Barnes who appears to be a few years away from making a significant jump up the standings. The players ranked ahead of him, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Butler, respectively, are in their mid-to-late 30s and toward the end of their careers. A step forward from Barnes next season paired with the decline of the veterans ahead of him could see Toronto's 23-year-old All-Star make a leap up the rankings next year.
"Barnes will need to continue working on his jumper if he’s to hit that next level of a player – the All-NBA tier – but even on that end, things look promising for the Raptors," Urbina continued. "Barnes went from 28.1 percent from three as a second-year player to 34.1 percent this past season. Another leap like that for Barnes could really change things for him."
The 6-foot-7 franchise cornerstone for Toronto averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game across 60 games last year before a fracture in his hand ended Barnes' season.
Former Raptors wing OG Anunoby came in at No. 12 on the list as a valuable two-way wing for the New York Knicks.