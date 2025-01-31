NBA Insider Reveals Latest on Raptors' Interest in Brandon Ingram
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly emerged as a serious suitor for Brandon Ingram ahead of next week’s trade deadline.
According to Jake Fischer, Raptors president Masai Ujiri has "a ton of interest" in the Pelicans forward, and multiple sources confirm Toronto’s strong desire to add Ingram’s playmaking and ball-handling alongside Scottie Barnes. Fischer notes that this is the first time a concrete landing spot for Ingram has been confirmed, suggesting the Raptors may have been quietly involved in discussions for some time.
What This Means for the Raptors
Toronto is reportedly looking to add a “significant piece” to pair with Barnes as the franchise continues its rebuild, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange. The Raptors reportedly want to surround Barnes with more complementary talent, and Ingram, 27, presents an intriguing fit as a versatile scorer who can operate both on and off the ball.
Ingram has traditionally thrived as a mid-range shot creator, but he has flashed potential as a talented three-point shooter. He has nearly doubled his three-point attempts per game this season and would give the Raptors another floor spacer to help alleviate offensive pressure on Barnes.
The biggest concern with Ingram is his durability. He has played just 18 games this season due to an ankle injury and has not appeared in more than 65 games in a season since his rookie year.
What a Trade Could Look Like
Toronto has the contracts necessary to match Ingram’s $36 million salary without sending out long-term commitments. Fischer reports that Bruce Brown’s $23 million expiring contract would be the primary salary-matching piece, with Chris Boucher, Kelly Olynyk, or Davion Mitchell included to help balance the deal. A trade structured this way would allow New Orleans to shed salary and dip below the luxury tax.
However, such a structure would present financial complications for Toronto moving forward. Ingram is due for a new contract this summer, and any meaningful raise would push the Raptors well into the luxury tax if they intend to keep their core intact.
The most realistic way for Toronto to remain under the tax while re-signing Ingram would likely require moving RJ Barrett, who is set to earn $27 million next season. If the Raptors are serious about acquiring Ingram, they may have to decide whether they are willing to part with Barrett as part of the deal or in a separate transaction to maintain financial flexibility.