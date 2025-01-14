NBA Insider Shares Lates on Chris Boucher & Raptors Trade Chips
Chris Boucher is undeniably turning heads.
The impact of his recent performances on his trade value and the Toronto Raptors’ strategy ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline remains uncertain. While no team will weigh a brief three-game stretch more heavily than Boucher’s eight-year track record as a high-energy bench forward, it certainly doesn’t hurt for him to showcase his talent with rival scouts in attendance at Scotiabank Arena.
“People are talking about Chris Boucher a lot more because of how well he’s playing lately,” Marc Stein told Blake Murphy on Sportsnet’s The Raptors Show. “There’s no doubt about it, and he’s certainly someone who is at least perceived as available.”
Monday’s game against Golden State saw representatives from the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New York Knicks in attendance. The Grizzlies, frequent attendees of Raptors games for the past few years, are a less notable presence.
With Boucher’s expiring contract and strong recent play, it’s increasingly likely Toronto will part ways with the Canadian forward in the coming weeks. The Raptors had previously explored moving Boucher last year but struggled to find a suitor willing to absorb his multi-year deal. Now, with unrestricted free agency looming this summer, finding a trade partner should be easier.
Brown on the Market
Bruce Brown has also been a known name in trade talks as the deadline approaches, Stein noted. Though his recent numbers aren’t as eye-catching as Boucher’s, the 28-year-old has demonstrated his value as a versatile guard and appears far healthier than last season.
However, Brown’s $23 million contract may complicate efforts to find a deal before the deadline. If he is moved, it's unlikely Toronto nets more than second-round pick compensation unless the Raptors are prepared to take back long-term salary.
Olynyk’s Status Uncertain
Kelly Olynyk has been floated as a potential trade chip for the Raptors, but his recent struggles may make a deal unlikely. With another year left on his contract worth $13.4 million, the 33-year-old center may not generate enough interest to warrant a move. For now, Olynyk seems poised to stay put.