Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reportedly Makes History as 2nd Canadian to Win NBA MVP
Steve Nash now has company.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the 2024–25 NBA Most Valuable Player, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The 26-year-old becomes just the second Canadian to win the award, joining Nash, a two-time MVP.
Gilgeous-Alexander led the NBA in scoring with 32.7 points per game, while averaging 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals. He shot 51.9% from the field and 89.8% from the free throw line, combining elite volume and efficiency to lead a breakout season for Oklahoma City.
The Thunder finished with a league-best 68-14 record, backed by the NBA’s top-ranked defense and a +14.6 net rating. Gilgeous-Alexander’s two-way dominance helped power Oklahoma City to 18 more wins than the Denver Nuggets, whose centre Nikola Jokic is expected to finish second in MVP voting.
The news comes just days after Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder eliminated Jokic and the Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, reinforcing the narrative around his season-long impact.
Jokic delivered another MVP-calibre campaign, averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game on 57.6% shooting. But team success and Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring title helped tip the race in the Thunder star’s favour.
The full voting results have not yet been released.
Gilgeous-Alexander becomes the sixth consecutive non-American to win the award, following Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jokic, and Joel Embiid. No American has won MVP since James Harden in 2017–18.
This marks Gilgeous-Alexander’s first MVP and solidifies his status as one of the league’s premier players. He is also the first Canadian in NBA history to lead the league in scoring, further cementing his place in the country’s basketball legacy.