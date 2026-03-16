Where Raptors Stand in Crowded Eastern Conference Play-In Picture

The Toronto Raptors are looking at the standings every day as developments around the league and the Eastern Conference could shake up their entire future.

With just under four weeks left in the regular season, the Raptors are holding on to the sixth and final playoff spot that will keep them safe from the Play-In tournament. Here's a look at where the Raptors and their direct opponents in the Eastern Conference rank going into this week's games.

5. Orlando Magic: 38-28 (9.5 GB)

The Orlando Magic have won seven games in a row and made a statement when they beat the Miami Heat for the fifth time this season over the weekend. They face a tough schedule in the upcoming week as they play four games, all of which come against playoff or Play-In teams.

Their biggest game of this stretch arguably comes against the Atlanta Hawks, who hold the longest win streak in the league at nine games.

6. Toronto Raptors: 38-29 (10 GB)

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram celebrates making a three point basket against the Detroit Pistons. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Raptors will have a few days off before heading out on the road for a five-game trip that starts in the Windy City against the Chicago Bulls. However, things will get more difficult for the Raptors later on the trip as they head to the West Coast to face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, followed by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, who gave them a very tough game at home a few days ago.

7. Miami Heat: 38-30 (10.5 GB)

The Heat saw their seven-game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Magic, but they will have a chance to get back in the saddle this week when they head to the Queen City to face off against the division rival Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will come to town later in the week before the Heat head out on the road for a quick game against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

8. Philadelphia 76ers: 37-31 (11.5 GB)

The Sixers are hanging in there despite not having Tyrese Maxey or Joel Embiid in the lineup. They will now head out on the road for a three-game trip where they will face the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, and Utah Jazz, giving them a chance to move up in the standings.

9. Atlanta Hawks: 36-31 (12 GB)

The Hawks have won nine straight but they will be challenged throughout the week. The Orlando Magic are coming to town for what should have been Magic City night. Then the Hawks head to the Lone Star State to face the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets before returning home to face the Golden State Warriors, who are in the Play-In mess over on the Western Conference side.

10. Charlotte Hornets: 34-34 (14.5 GB)

The Hornets have cooled off a bit after their major surge in the standings. But they will have a chance to climb back up with games against the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic at home this week.

It's the start of a seven-game homestand for the Hornets, where they will have a chance to make up some ground that they have lost in recent games.

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