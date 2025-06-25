NBA Teams Monitoring RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley in Toronto Raptors Trade Talks
As the NBA Draft tips off tonight, the Toronto Raptors continue to be one of the league’s most talked-about teams, with speculation swirling around both their lottery pick and key rotation players.
According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are among the veterans being monitored by rival teams as potential trade candidates. Barrett has been a frequent name in rumors this summer and was also mentioned by HoopsHype as a player to watch in trade talks. Quickley, meanwhile, is a newer addition to the rumor mill, which is notable given his recent contract extension.
Quickley signed a five-year, $162.5 million deal last offseason but has appeared in just 71 of a possible 131 games since joining the Raptors. The 26-year-old has shown flashes of his potential in Toronto, averaging 17.9 points and 6.3 assists on efficient three-point shooting, but his limited availability and expensive contract may be why teams are sensing possible movement.
Interest in both players comes amid increased speculation that the Raptors are exploring trade possibilities with the No. 9 pick in tonight’s draft. Assistant general manager Dan Tolzman confirmed earlier this week that Toronto has fielded calls from teams looking to move into the top 10. While the Raptors have not committed to trading the pick, it is believed to be one of the most available selections in the lottery.
Toronto has already been linked to major names including Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jrue Holiday in recent weeks and appears willing to consider bold moves if the opportunity fits their timeline. Even so, the organization has emphasized that any roster upgrade will not come at the expense of long-term development.