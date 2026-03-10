Raptors’ New 'Recipe': How Toronto Can Turn Mavericks Blowout Into Season-Saving Run

The Toronto Raptors are fresh off of a big victory against the Dallas Mavericks in which they won by 30 points.

It was a return to prominence for the Raptors after they had lost four of their last five games. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic was pleased with his team's performance after the game.

"That's what we want to be. We really focused on the importance of taking care of the ball. I think our team did a really good job as a result of that. We also had 39 assists. We went back to bold movement and pace. This is the recipe for us. This is how we need to play. It does not matter who the opponent is. That has to be our standard. That's what we need to do," Rajakovic said postgame.

"We had a good practice yesterday, and we came in and that translated. When we play like that, we're hard to beat," RJ Barrett added.

Raptors Return to Form in Win vs. Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Now the Raptors need this to translate against teams that are towards the top of the standings. This has been Toronto's Achilles heel all season long.

The Raptors now are getting ready to face off against the Houston Rockets, who are frustrated after getting blown out themselves against the San Antonio Spurs in their previous game. The Raptors will have to figure out how their performance against the Mavericks can be repeated against the Rockets, who are a better team on offense and defense compared to their Lone Star State rival.

It won't be easy to do this all on the road as well, but that's the nature of the NBA, and Toronto needs to figure out how to win some games away from Scotiabank Arena. If the Raptors can pull out some wins against quality opponents on the road between now and the end of the season, it should give them confidence that they can compete in a playoff series in the Eastern Conference's first round of the playoffs.

The Raptors are heading to the Space City to take on Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant and the Rockets at 8 p.m. ET inside the Toyota Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

