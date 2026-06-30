New-Look Raptors Lineup With Kawhi Leonard Can Become a Legitimate Contender in Eastern Conference

Kawhi Leonard is slated to return to the Raptors to begin his 15th season. The last time he wore a Raptors jersey, he hoised the NBA Finals MVP trophy after leading Toronto to the franchise’s first and only title back in 2019.

After a seven-year hiatus, he’s on the verge of a return to Canada as the Clippers and the Raptors are nearing a deal that sends Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, a pick swap and two second-rounders to Los Angeles for Leonard, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Toronto will send L.A. an absolute haul for a 35-year-old player with just one year left on his contract. However, Leonard is coming off a career year where he averaged 27.9 points per game and he’s expected to engage with the Raptors on a two-year extension to keep him with the franchise through the 2028–29 season according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

MORE: Kawhi Leonard Trade Grades: How Did Clippers, Raptors Make Out in Superstar Blockbuster?

Toronto makes a win-now move to contend in an Eastern Conference that’s only getting more competitive. The Knicks are coming off a championship season, Giannis Antetokounmpo joined the Heat, Jayson Tatum will have a full season with the Celtics, Tyrese Haliburton will be back for the Pacers and the young Pistons remain on the rise. Despite the improved opposition, the Raptors’ aggression to reunite with Leonard puts them next to the rest of the powers at be in the East. It’s a completely different team from 2019, Leonard’s sole season with the franchise, but he slides in nicely with a young star in Scottie Barnes and a local hero in RJ Barrett who helped the Raptors push the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round during the playoffs.

Now adding a seven-time All-Star who’s still one of the NBA’s best scorers, the Raptors have a legitimate shot to make another run to the Finals behind Leonard. Here’s a look at Toronto’s lineup with the highly-anticipated reunion being finalized:

A look at the Raptors’ lineup with Kawhi Leonard back in tow

RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes led the Raptors to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference last season | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors already had a top 10 defense with Barnes leading the way—now, they bring back a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Leonard. He’s not the defender he once was, but that’s no issue for a team that’s already elite defensively. Toronto’s problem last season was on the offensive end of the floor with a 115.0 offensive rating—smack dab in the middle of the league. Ingram led the Raptors in scoring last season with 21.5 points per game, but he struggled mightily in five postseason games with just 12.0 points a night.

Adding Leonard brings some serious offensive punch to growing team as a much better scorer than Ingram. Dick brought Toronto shooting, but his minutes decreased drastically in his third NBA season, so his departure is not much of a loss for the Raptors.

With Ingram and Dick heading out and Sandro Mamukelashvili an unrestricted free agent after declining his player option, here’s a look at Toronto’s starting lineup and depth pieces with Leonard in the mix:

Player Position Projected role Immanuel Quickley Guard Starter RJ Barrett Wing Starter Kawhi Leonard Forward Starter Scottie Barnes Forward Starter Jakob Poeltl Center Starter Collin Murray-Boyles Forward Sixth man Jamal Shead Guard Bench Ja’Kobe Walter Guard Bench Allen Graves Forward Bench Trayce Jackson-Davis Forward/Center Bench Jamison Battle Wing Bench

That’s all before free agency officially opens on Tuesday night, where Toronto will likely try to bring back Mamukelashvili, although that will be tough with many potential suitors on the open market and a crunched cap situation with the Leonard addition. There won’t be much wiggle room, but the Raptors will look to add some additional shooting and frontcourt depth if they lose Mamukelashvili, especially when you consider Poeltl’s health questions.

With plenty left to unfold, Toronto has a stacked lineup and solid depth pieces. Leonard gives the team some serious offensive firepower, and now on paper the Raptors have as good a shot as any team to make it out of the East.

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