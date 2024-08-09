Knicks Player Pokes Fun at Awkward Video from Former Raptors Wing
Josh Hart still hasn't quite figured out OG Anunoby.
The New York Knicks posted a video compilation of Jalen Brunson's teammates wishing him congratulations on being named the team's captain for next season. All the clips seemed pretty normal until Anunoby popped up.
The former Toronto Raptors wing videotaped himself with half his face off camera. Only his eyes and forehead were captured as he very briefly said: "Congrats Jalen. Well deserved."
Hart found Anunoby's video a little strange and took to X, formerly Twitter, to say: "Something is wrong with OG."
Anunoby has always been known for being brief and direct in his responses to questions and his message to Brunson was no different. Unlike his Knicks teammates including Precious Achiuwa who shared lengthy messages for Brunson, Anunoby summed up his message in four words.
Hart and Anunoby have been teammates since December of last season when Toronto sent the 27-year-old wing to New York in a five-player deal that saw the Raptors acquire RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Anunoby had been heading into unrestricted free agency at the time but agreed to a new deal with New York that'll pay the former Indiana product up to $212.5 million over the next five seasons.
With Anunoby locked in, the Knicks now have a formidable core that includes Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Julius Randle, Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo.
Brunson earned the captaincy after his surprising decision to agree to a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the Knicks this summer. The deal is significantly less than what Brunson could have received has he waited until next summer to sign a new deal.