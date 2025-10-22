All Raptors

Five questions ahead of Raptors vs. Hawks season opener

The Toronto Raptors visit the Atlanta Hawks in the first game of the season.

Jeremy Brener

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl dribbles guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl dribbles guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Raptors are beginning their season on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.

To learn more about the team's first opponent of the season, we spoke with Atlanta Hawks On SI publisher Jackson Caudell.

What’s the biggest difference between the Hawks from this year and last year?

The biggest difference is the new additions. This team has been committed to adding size and athleticism around Trae Young, and they have spent the past two offseasons with that goal. This offseason, they added Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard, and rookie Asa Newell to the team, making them one of the deepest teams in the East. There is more shooting and more defense on this squad, not to mention that Jalen Johnson is back from injury.

What are your expectations for the Hawks this season?

I expect this Hawks team to contend in the East. With Boston and Indiana taking gap years due to injuries, there is a path for Atlanta to not only be a top four team in the East, but perhaps top two if they stay healthy. 45 wins should be the floor with 55 plus being the maximum ceiling for Atlanta.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

What’s one thing people should know about the Hawks that cannot be found in a box score?

I would mention that they are the third youngest team in the NBA. This team is still growing together and even though guys like Trae Young or Porzingis are veterans, Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, Zaccharie Risacher, and Newell make this one of the league's youngest rosters, which many might not know.

If the Hawks were to beat the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

I think if the Hawks win it is because they are more efficient on offense than Toronto. I have a lot of questions about the Raptors three point shooting and I think the Hawks hold a major advantage in that area

What’s your prediction for the game?

I like the Hawks to win. Toronto has an intriguing starting five, but I don't know if they fit well together and their bench concerns me. Expect a close game in Atlanta that results in a Hawks victory.

Tipoff between the Raptors and Hawks is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

