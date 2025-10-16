Raptors need Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram to coexist
The Toronto Raptors are unleashing a new frontcourt duo this season with Brandon Ingram working together with Scottie Barnes.
The Athletic insider Eric Koreen questioned whether the pair would be able to coexist in the Raptors offense.
"This question could be extended to the whole presumptive starting lineup, as the group, with Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl, didn’t play a minute together last year thanks to Ingram’s season-ending ankle injury," Koreen wrote.
"It mostly comes down to the Raptors’ two highest-paid players, though. In theory, Ingram provides some of the shot making that Barnes lacks, and the fifth-year Raptor’s passing and screen-setting augment Ingram. However, they are similarly sized players who often function from the same spots on the floor. We’ll need to see proof of concept sooner rather than later."
Ingram must figure it out with Barnes
The Raptors need the two to work together since they are the highest-paid players on the team. Ingram makes $40 million per year while Barnes is on the first season of his five-year, $224.5 million max deal.
When the trade took place earlier this year, the move screamed of desperation. The Raptors felt they needed a player that could score, and when Ingram was available for a relative bargain, they pounced on the opportunity without thinking too much about how everyone's games would be affected.
The Raptors have had eight months since the trade to figure out a way to get the best out of both of their players, but it is still a work in progress. It will be over the course of the entire season.
There's reason to believe the pair can work, but the spacing issues could cause problems for the Raptors down the line.
Ultimately, the Raptors may have to choose between one over the other, but props to the front office for trying to get better when the roster didn't have a whole lot of direction. It remains to be seen if this is the right direction for the Raptors, but time will tell, and if it doesn't work out, it isn't like the team is going to lose too much.
The Raptors have one more preseason game coming at home when the Atlantic Division rival Brooklyn Nets come to town tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET. Then, the Raptors will make their final roster cuts before beginning the regular season against the Atlanta Hawks.