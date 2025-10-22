How to watch Raptors vs. Hawks: TV channel, live stream, tipoff time
The Toronto Raptors are beginning their 2025-26 season with a game against the Atlanta Hawks to start the year off.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Details
• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks
• Date: Wednesday, October 22
• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST
• Location: State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Georgia
What channel is Raptors vs. Hawks on?
Raptors vs. Hawks will air on TSN Sports.
How to stream Raptors vs. Hawks live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• TSN 1050
• Sportsnet 590 The Fan
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Raptors vs. Hawks preview
The Raptors begin their season as they take on the Hawks on the road. The Raptors did well in the preseason, notching a 4-2 record where the losses came by four points or less.
The Raptors are beginning their campaign hoping to get back to the playoffs for the first time in four years, and the addition of Brandon Ingram could help them do that. The Raptors traded for Ingram at last season's trade deadline, but injuries limited him to just 17 games throughout all of last season, with zero of those appearances coming with Toronto.
Now, Ingram is healthy and ready to go, joining Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl in the starting lineup. The Raptors hope the group's veteran experience will help them push through during the season.
Meanwhile, the Hawks are coming into the year with a chance to be better than last season as well. The team traded for Kristaps Porzingis from the Boston Celtics, hoping to improve their frontcourt.
Porzingis will team up with Trae Young, the recently-extended Dyson Daniels, last year's No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher and a healthy and rejuvenated Jalen Johnson to form the Hawks starting five. It's a starting lineup that could compete with some of the best in the Eastern Conference.
The Hawks present a good test for the Raptors to start the season. It's a challenge going on the road to begin the year, but the Raptors are open to the competition for what the Hawks can bring.
A win against the Hawks can give the Raptors a ton of confidence going into the rest of the season.