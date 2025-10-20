Scottie Barnes makes bold Raptors prediction
The Toronto Raptors aren't expected to be a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, but the players and coaches on the roster are none the wiser.
Raptors star Scottie Barnes revealed that the team is expecting to get back to the postseason in 2026.
"I think our expectations for our team is to definitely make the playoffs and win some games in the playoffs," Barnes said via Sportsnet contributor Ian Finlayson.
"That's the standard. That's the bottom line, with how talented we are and what we should be able to achieve for this team. You know we're hungry, we've got a lot to prove and we're going to go out there and show it."
Barnes, Raptors think they can make playoffs
The Raptors know many don't believe they can get back to the postseason, but RJ Barrett is excited to take on the challenge of playing spoiler.
"This is one of the most fun times, is when you have a team like this where people kind of don't know what to expect or don't expect much and you kind of just go and just surprise everybody," Barrett said via Finlayson. "And we put in the work so we're very confident going in."
The players on the court are confident and are trying to exude that swagger going into the long season. After improving by five games last season, the Raptors know they are on an upward swing.
Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic kept a simple message, but it's also one filled with guidance.
"I have high ambitions," Rajakovic said. "I’m not shying away from that. So I’m ready for the test, I’m ready to go out there and compete."
Rajakovic has always fielded a competitive Raptors team, but the lack of talent has often been the reason for their downfall. Now, Brandon Ingram is on the team with a healthy Immanuel Quickley at point guard.
The Raptors are right for thinking they can be a competitive team in the Eastern Conference. The East has a wider range of possibilities this season than it did a year ago with the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers losing their respective stars to torn Achilles.
The Raptors are also a team that's gotten better and poses a tough threat to some teams when healthy. Toronto will be competitive in a good majority of their games this year, and that's enough at this point in the season to think the playoffs can be a possibility.