Skip to main content
Canadian Leonard Miller Officially Joins G League Ignite

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Canadian Leonard Miller Officially Joins G League Ignite

Leonard Miller of Scarborough, Ontario, has officially signed with the G League Ignite for next season

Leonard Miller will officially be a member of the G League Ignite for next season, the team announced Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Scarborough native withdrew from NBA Draft consideration following the NBA draft combine and has now become a member of the G League's prospect team for next season, joining top prospects Scott Henderson, Mojave King from Australia, Sidy Cissoko from France, and Efe Abogidi from Nigeria.

Leonard, a 6-foot-10, 211-pound wing, was the 2022 BioSteel Canadian Player of the Year and earned Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association Most Valuable Player honors, averaging 31 points and 11.6 rebounds for Fort Erie International Academy.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

During the pre-draft process this summer, Leonard said he met with the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks. He was viewed as a potential high-upside but raw draft pick who could have been selected late in the first round. Ultimately he decided to join the G League for a season with his eyes set on the NBA for next year.

The Ignite will start their season on Nov. 4 in Henderson, Nevada. The Raptors 905, Toronto's G League affiliate will play host to Miller and company on March 6, 2023, at Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.

Further Reading

NBA2K reveals ratings for Raptors starters in 2023

Vegas: Raptors fall in Eastern Conference odds as Cavaliers bolster roster

Raptors finalize training camp roster With Josh Jackson signing

NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center
News

Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason

By All Raptors Staff
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and forward Scottie Barnes (4) celebrate a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Scotiabank Arena
News

NBA2K Reveals Ratings for Raptors Starters in 2023

By Aaron Rose
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and guard Caris LeVert (3) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena
News

Vegas: Raptors Fall in Eastern Conference Odds as Cavaliers Bolster Roster

By Aaron Rose
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball over Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena
News

Report: Cavaliers Acquire Donovan Mitchell From Jazz

By All Raptors Staff
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) reaches for a rebound between Toronto Raptors forward D.J. Wilson (9) and forward Yuta Watanabe (18)in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
News

Raptors Camp Battles: Four Players Will Battle for One Raptors Spot

By Aaron Rose
Sacramento Kings guard Josh Jackson (55) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena
News

Raptors Finalize Training Camp Roster With Josh Jackson Signing

By Aaron Rose
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks the ball against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Scotiabank Arena
News

Scottie Barnes Shows off Deep Range in Latest Vlog: 'They Call Me Steph Curry Now'

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_17774226_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Waive Svi Mykhailiuk, Open Roster Spot for Training Camp

By Aaron Rose