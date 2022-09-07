Canadian Leonard Miller Officially Joins G League Ignite

Leonard Miller will officially be a member of the G League Ignite for next season, the team announced Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Scarborough native withdrew from NBA Draft consideration following the NBA draft combine and has now become a member of the G League's prospect team for next season, joining top prospects Scott Henderson, Mojave King from Australia, Sidy Cissoko from France, and Efe Abogidi from Nigeria.

Leonard, a 6-foot-10, 211-pound wing, was the 2022 BioSteel Canadian Player of the Year and earned Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association Most Valuable Player honors, averaging 31 points and 11.6 rebounds for Fort Erie International Academy.

During the pre-draft process this summer, Leonard said he met with the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks. He was viewed as a potential high-upside but raw draft pick who could have been selected late in the first round. Ultimately he decided to join the G League for a season with his eyes set on the NBA for next year.

The Ignite will start their season on Nov. 4 in Henderson, Nevada. The Raptors 905, Toronto's G League affiliate will play host to Miller and company on March 6, 2023, at Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.

