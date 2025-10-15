Why Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic isn't on hot seat
Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic is going into his third season with the team.
Rajakovic, 46, is signed on until the 2026-27 season with the Raptors after an extension was granted this offseason. Even if the Raptors continue to struggle, CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn thinks there is a lot to like about Rajakovic and the job he has done with the team.
"He's had two full years on the job, so we can't say there's no information here, but they've been two years of roster overhauls, injuries and tanking," Quinn said of Rajakovic.
"The Raptors were indeed bad last season, but not as bad as you think. They went 48-33-1 against the spread last season, covering 59.3% of their games. Only the Thunder covered more. The Raptors played close games. They just lost them because they usually had worse players. But they played hard even with nothing to play for, especially down the stretch, when their defense came alive and ranked second in the league after the All-Star break.
"Offense remains an issue, though in fairness, Rajakovic has at least tried to make up for Toronto's lack of individual creation with solid ball-movement. The Raptors have ranked sixth in the NBA in passes in both of his seasons on the job. There's promise here. It's just hard to judge a coach in mostly low-stakes games.
Rajakovic must continue showing progress
The Raptors won 25 games in Rajakovic's first season on the job. Then, he won 30 games in the second year, so he is showing signs of growth.
Rajakovic's Raptors have been competitive during his tenure, which is a good sign for a young team looking to find its voice. Eventually, the players that Rajakovic has helped develop will become part of a winning formula, potentially in Toronto.
It takes time and patience for things to develop and the Raptors have given that to Rajakovic. The team is going to find ways to get better, so as long as that happens, Rajakovic should have a job in Toronto.
Rajakovic and the Raptors are back in action tonight for their penultimate preseason game against the Boston Celtics. Then, they will host the Brooklyn Nets in Friday's preseason finale at Scotiabank Arena.
The two preseason games lead up to Toronto's season opener on Oct. 22 on the road against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.