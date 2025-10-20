Raptors coach explains Scottie Barnes' progress ahead of season
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is going into his fifth season with the team, but he is still learning new things as he tries to get back to his All-Star form.
Barnes, 24, was an All-Star in 2024, but took a slight step back in his game. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke about what Barnes has been working on over the offseason.
"He’s figuring out how to get to the rim, how to find a good balance between finishing and passing from there,” Rajakovic said of Barnes via Toronto Sun reporter Ryan Wolstat.
“He just needs games to get in the rhythm over here more than anything else. Also he missed a couple of days there at the start of training camp. Compared to the rest of the guys, he’s probably a week behind. But the last couple of days with his work, I think he’s trending in the right direction.”
Barnes must adapt to NBA's speed
The offseason has sparked a bit of a shift in the entire league in how the game is being played. Over the past 10 years, teams have picked up the pace in terms of 3-point shooting, which has contributed to a faster pace of play.
However, the league is trending towards larger rotations, which means players are well-rested and are asked to give more in fewer minutes. Rajakovic is still capable of configuring the rotation however he pleases, but the faster ball movement across the league will force the Raptors to think a little differently than before.
“Everybody is trying to play with a lot of pace. Everybody is trying to move the ball. I think it’s just us getting into game shape more than anything else. We did a lot of work in the summer. We got in good conditioning. It’s just now learning how to play NBA games of 48 minutes and sustaining intensity over the whole game,” Rajakovic said via Wolstat.
Barnes has been tried out as a point guard during his time with the Raptors and he could be called upon in that role again this season, especially if Immanuel Quickley struggles with injury like he did a year ago. If he is able to push the pace for the offense, the Raptors could be in great shape with him as a leading ball-handler for part of the season.
Barnes and the Raptors are facing off against the Atlanta Hawks in Wednesday's season opener at 7:30 p.m. ET.