Freddie Gillespie Pairs Up With Isaac Bonga as Former Raptors Join Bayern Munich

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Former Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie will pair up with Isaac Bonga for Bayern Munich next season

Bayern Munich has officially welcomed former Toronto Raptors center Freddie Gillespie to the squad for next season.

Gillespie, who played for Toronto in 2020-21 and joined the Raptors in training camp last season, inked a two-year deal with the German club, the team announced. He'll be joined by fellow former Raptors guard Isaac Bonga who has also joined Bayern Munich for next season.

The 6-foot-9 Gillespie briefly became a Raptors fan favorite toward the end of a disappointing season in Tampa. He played in 20 games for Toronto that season, averaging 5.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while putting on a spectacular rendition of Party in the USA during a rookie initiation event.

Gillespie spent last season split between the Memphis Hustle in the G League and a brief stint with the Orlando Magic. He averaged 9.1 points and 6.0 rebounds across 22 games with the Hustle last season.

"Freddie is a young, very promising player who will provide us with a tremendous presence with his physical skills in the zone and defending the paint," Bayern Sports Director Daniele Baiesi said in a press release. 

It'll be the first time Gillespie has played overseas.

