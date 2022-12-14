Raptors Look to End Skid vs. Kings: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Storylines

The Toronto Raptors will try to end their shooting funk against the Sacramento Kings: Where to watch, injury reports, and game odds

The Toronto Raptors will look to end their two-game slide Wednesday night when they play host to the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will broadcast for Toronto. NBC Sacramento and Sactown Sports 1140 will air the game for Sacramento.

What to Watch For

Let's start with the offense. Toronto has ranked dead last in the NBA in three-point shooting over the last month and with O.G. Anunoby sidelined things aren't getting any better. Fred VanVleet is going to have to break out of his funk eventually or the Raptors are going to be in trouble against one of the league's most explosive offensive teams.

Defensively, the absence of Anunoby is going to cause problems for Toronto. De'Aaron Fox has become one of the league's top young players and he's likely a step too quick to be defended by VanVleet. Domantas Sabonis, on the other hand, is a little too big to be defended by any of Toronto's undersized forwards.

At 13-14, it's not time to panic for the Raptors but the schedule isn't getting any easier in the coming weeks. Sacramento may improving, but Toronto is pretty desperate for a win Wednesday.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter Jr. Juancho Hernangomez is questionable.

The Kings have yet to release their injury report for the second game of a back-to-back.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 66.7%. The total for the game is 231.

Further Reading

The Raptors have been here before and know the way out: 'There’s no finger-pointing'

Raptors say injury has impacted O.G. Anunoby's shooting stroke

Disappointment continues for Raptors whose offense goes silent in loss to Magic