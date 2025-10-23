Raptors make bold statement in opener vs. Hawks
The Toronto Raptors are starting the season off on the right foot after a 138-118 win against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Raptors started off hot, holding a lead against the Hawks, but a 45-point effort in the third quarter broke the game open and gave them the path to victory.
The Raptors won the game thanks to a balanced offensive attack. Seven players scored in double figures, including a team-high 25 points from RJ Barrett.
Barrett wasn't the only Raptors player cooking on the offensive end. Scottie Barnes added 22 points while Gradey Dick had 21 off the bench.
The bench looked strong against the Hawks, as Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Jamal Shead and Sandro Mamukelashvili all had a plus/minus rating in the double figures on the positive side. Mamukelashvili led all Raptors with a +21 when he was on the floor.
Jakob Poeltl had 14 points on 7 of 8 shooting while point guard Immanuel Quickley had 13 points despite missing all seven of his 3-point attempts. However, the player that made the biggest difference on the court was Brandon Ingram, who breathed more life into the Raptors offense.
This was the hope for the Raptors when they traded for Ingram. The Raptors hoped it would make their offense more lethal, and having him on the floor forced the Hawks to play very differently as a team.
Ingram scored 16 points while grabbing nine rebounds in his Raptors debut, a positive sign of what's to come.
As for the Hawks, they had 22 points apiece from All-Star point guard Trae Young and power forward Jalen Johnson, who was also returning from a long-term injury. Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 in his debut with the team, while last year's No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher had 16 of his own.
Onyeka Okongwu scored 18 off the bench while Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 10, but he only made 2 of 15 shots from the floor in his first Hawks game.
With the win, the Raptors are showing how successful they can be on the offensive side of the ball, which is a very positive sign going into the rest of the season.
The Raptors return home to play their first game at Scotiabank Arena against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.