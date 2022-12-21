Gary Trent Jr., Khem Birch Ruled Out for the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors just can't catch a break.

Both Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch have been downgraded from questionable to out ahead of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Trent has been battling thigh tightness that flared up during pre-game warm-ups last week. He'll now miss four straight games for the team with the unusual injury.

Birch, meanwhile, has a non-COVID illness. He appeared on the injury report Wednesday afternoon and will now be sidelined after logging rotation minutes on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The two join an injury report that already has Otto Porter Jr. and Precious Achiuwa ruled out. Neither player is expected to return until the new year.

The Knicks will be without Obi Toppin while Quentin Grimes remains doubtful to play.

