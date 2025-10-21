Raptors season can go one of three ways
The Toronto Raptors are a team that can go in a number of different directions this season.
The Raptors are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022, but after winning only 30 games last season, the team will have to make a considerable jump in order to make that happen. Here's a look into three possible scenarios for the team this season:
Best case scenario: Raptors sneak into top six
The Raptors have a lot of talent on the roster, including a starting five that all has playoff experience. That's more than what most teams can say in the Eastern Conference.
Teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic should be considered locks for the top six, but there are still a few spots in that group up for grabs. If the Raptors lean into their veterans and they find a way to make things work, there's reason to believe the team can fight for one of the top spots in the Eastern Conference playoffs this season.
Their run towards the postseason will help further if rookie Collin Murray-Boyles shows flashes, while Gradey Dick and Ja'Kobe Walter offer strong scoring options off the bench.
Worst case scenario: Roster falls apart as lottery finds Raptors again
Bringing Brandon Ingram into the fold could help the Raptors win some of the close games they lost last season as the team should be relatively competitive. Immanuel Quickley's return from injury should also help.
The veterans on the roster will keep the Raptors from bottoming out completely, but there's a world in which the team can't gel and it becomes a seller at the trade deadline, folding with weeks to go in the regular season.
That would force the Raptors to go back to square one without a true path out of the woods.
Likeliest scenario: Raptors improve enough to make Play-In Tournament
The Raptors were nine games shy of the Play-In Tournament last season despite finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference, so they need to make up some ground.
The Raptors will need some teams ahead of them to regress, but there's reason to believe they can be good enough for bonus basketball this season.