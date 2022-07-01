Report: Raptors Sign Otto Porter Jr. to Two-Year Deal

You can never have enough two-way wings.

Toronto Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said he wanted to build a team full of players like OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Pascal Siakam, and so far that's exactly what he's done this offseason. After re-signing Chris Boucher and Thad Young to multi-year deals, Toronto has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Otto Porter, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

The specifics of the deal have yet to be reported, but the 6-foot-8 Porter will certainly take up the majority of Toronto's mid-level exception. The Raptors will likely use whatever is left to sign Christian Koloko, the team's second-round pick, to a multi-year deal.

Porter, 28, fills a role for Toronto as another 3-and-D wing player who shot 37% from behind the arc while averaging 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season as a bench player for the Golden State Warriors. He's another versatile player who should fit Toronto's defensive system as someone who can defend multiple positions and switch freely throughout Nick Nurse's complex scheme.

With Porter under contract and most of Toronto's rotation now set, expect the Raptors to spend the next little while adding players to their training camp invite list while sorting out contract specifics with Justin Champagnie and David Johnson.

Further Reading

Raptors among 5 most likely destinations for Kevin Durant, Vegas says

Report: Raptors re-sign Thad Young to two-year deal

Report: Chris Boucher re-signs in Toronto on multi-year deal

Report: Fred VanVleet 'heading toward' extension approaching of 4 Years, $110 million