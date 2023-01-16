Raptors Hit the Road to take On Julius Randle & Knicks: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will head to New York to face the Knicks on Monday afternoon: Where to watch, injury reports, game odds

With the six-game homestand in the books, the Toronto Raptors are not hitting the road Monday afternoon for a trip to New York to take on the Knicks at 3 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

TSN and TSN 1050 will air the game in Toronto. MSG and ESPN 98.7 FM will call it for New York.

What to Watch For

The Raptors are just 5-13 on the road this season. For an organization that was so good on the road for so long, Toronto has just been unable to get off to hot starts and get over the hump away from Scotiabank Arena.

Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable with a back injury. If he's unable to play, Toronto will likely shift Scottie Barnes over to the point guard spot and bump Precious Achiuwa into the starting lineup. It'll be a big shift for Barnes who has spent the better part of the last two weeks working as Toronto's quasi-center.

Pascal Siakam faced a much tougher Knicks defense the last time these two teams met after torching New York for 52 points earlier this season. He's had a few up-and-down games as of late and that's not going to cut it for a Raptors team so devoid of offensive playmakers.

Injury Reports

VanVleet is questionable. Otto Porter Jr. is out for Toronto.

The Knicks are fully healthy.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +2.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 47%. The total for the game is 218.5.

