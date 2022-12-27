Raptors Welcome Norm Powell, Kawhi Leonard, & Clippers: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

Raptors Welcome Powell, Leonard & Clippers: Where to Watch

The Toronto Raptors will welcome Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers to town Tuesday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. Bally Sports SoCal and 570 LA Sports will broadcast for L.A.

What to Watch For

It'll be Powell's first game back in Toronto since being traded for Gary Trent Jr. in 2021. His stats have been just OK in his second season with the Clippers, averaging 15.1 points on 47.3% shooting. Leonard, meanwhile, should be ready to go for his first game in Toronto since he received his championship ring in 2019. He did not play in L.A.'s game on Monday and is expected to play Tuesday.

The Clippers went to overtime Monday night and should be exhausted flying into Toronto for Tuesday. It'll be another big rest-advantage game for the Raptors who have had three days off over the holidays. Toronto needs to make the most of that to clinch their third straight victory.

Scottie Barnes looked far more engaged on Friday night, playing the kind of basketball the Raptors have been looking for out of him. He doesn't have to be nailing pull-up mid-range jumpers to be impactful. If he can just do the little things at a high-level Toronto will be more than happy.

Injury Reports

Otto Porter Jr. remains out for Toronto. Precious Achiuwa is doubtful, though expected to play at some point this week.

The Clippers will release their injury report later in the day.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -5.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 67%. The total for the game is 219.

Further Reading

Raptors upgrade Precious Achiuwa, forward expected back soon

Scottie Barnes responds to Wednesday's benching with 25 in Raptors victory over Cavaliers

Sportsbook releases odds for Pascal Siakam to earn All-NBA nod