Giannis Antetokounmpo Available for Bucks, Jrue Holiday & Khris Middleton Both Out vs. Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors while Kris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have been ruled out by the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Wednesday night on the second night of a back-to-back as the Milwaukee Bucks get set to take on the Toronto Raptors.

The 28-year-old superstar is coming off a career-high 55-point performance Tuesday in which he played nearly 37 minutes in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Milwaukee will, however, give the night off to Jrue Holiday and Joe Ingles who have been slapped with the "Return to Competition Reconditioning" tag for Wednesday. Khris Middleton and George Hill have also been ruled out.

Toronto will remain without Otto Porter Jr. who is continuing to deal with a nagging dislocated toe injury on his left foot.

