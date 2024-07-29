9 Current & Former Raptors Had Mixed Results in Initial Olympic Appearances
Men's basketball has officially tipped off at the Olympics with nine current and former Toronto Raptors seeing action during the opening games.
Here's a roundup of how those players fared during their first games.
RJ Barrett & Kelly Olynyk
Toronto's two Canadian Olympians RJ Barrett and Kelly Olynyk had mixed results in their opening game against Greece on Saturday.
Barrett looked stellar, leading Canada with a team-high 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting in nearly 33 minutes. He sealed the game with the clinching one-handed slam dunk in transition as Canada survived a comeback attempt from Greece in the final minutes to win by seven.
Olynyk wasn't quite as impressive in his 13 minutes off the bench. The Raptors' center shot just 1-for-6 and finished with four points in his first Olympic action as the captain for the Canadian men.
Dennis Schröder & Isaac Bonga
Germany's Dennis Schröder continued to build on his stellar international resume with a 13-point, 12-assist performance against Japan. The former Raptors guard was the MVP of the FIBA World Cup last summer and continues to be a menace for the Germans who beat the Japanese by 20 points Saturday morning.
Isaac Bonga had 11 points in nearly 20 minutes for Japan. The briefly tenured Raptors guard appeared in 15 games for Toronto during the 2021-22 season before returning home to play in the German Bundesliga.
Yuta Watanabe
Former Raptors wing Yuta Watanabe had 16 points for the Japanese in 34 minutes against Germany. He converted four three-pointers and was the second-leading scorer for Japan behind Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura.
Juancho Hernangómez
Juancho Hernangómez struggled in his opening game for Spain on Saturday morning, scoring just two points in 10 minutes. Spain fell 92-80 to Australia in the opening game for Group A where Canada now sits second behind the Australians on point differential.
Bruno Caboclo
Brazil's Bruno Caboclo did his best to hang with France's supersized frontcourt, but the 6-foot-9 undersized center failed to score a single point in 11 minutes against Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert. He racked up four quick personal fouls in a 12-point loss to France.
Nando de Colo
France's veteran sharpshooter Nando de Colo didn't see much playing time against Brazil, scoring just two points from the free-throw line in nearly 7 minutes. The 37-year-old has been a decorated international player for years but will see his role shrink on a loaded French team at the Olympics.
Tremont Waters
Puerto Rico's Tremont Waters tallied 18 points and four assists in an 11-point loss against South Sudan. Waters appeared in just two games for Toronto during the COVID-19-marred 2021-22 season and has since played internationally in Puerto Rico.