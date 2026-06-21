2 Realistic Trade-Up Scenarios for the Raptors in the NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing their plans for the 2026 NBA Draft, which begins Tuesday with the first round.

The Raptors have the No. 19 overall pick, but they could ultimately decide to trade up into the first half of the first round to acquire a prospect they truly desire. Here's a look at a pair of trade scenarios the Raptors could consider.

Chicago Bulls: Push Just Outside the Lottery

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley passes the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls are a rebuilding team with two of the first 15 picks in the draft. While they are unlikely to trade the No. 4 overall pick, No. 15 might be in the cards. The Bulls acquired that pick in a 2021 trade that did not convey until this year, when Portland returned to the playoffs. Now the Bulls can utilize that second first-round pick, or they could trade back and acquire more future draft capital.

Moving up four picks will cost the Raptors a protected future first-round pick. The Raptors own nearly all of their draft capital for the next seven years, so they have the assets to make a move like this.

Moving up four picks to give up a future first-round pick doesn't seem to be worth it on paper. The only way this makes sense is if the Raptors feel absolutely hell-bent on selecting a particular player they believe would go at some point between 15 and 18.

Bennett Stirtz from Iowa or Texas Tech's Christian Anderson could be a target if the Raptors were to trade up with the Bulls. If Aday Mara from Michigan falls out of the lottery, he also is an option for Toronto.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Playing With the Big Boys

Like the Bulls, the Thunder hold two picks early in the first round. They have the No. 12 overall pick, which is the final part of the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul George. They also have the No. 17 overall pick, which came to them from the Philadelphia 76ers when they dumped off Al Horford and his hefty contract in 2020.

The Thunder are always looking for ways to maximize the value of their picks and acquire assets for the future. For a team that won the 2025 NBA Finals and were one win away from winning the Western Conference Finals again this season, the Thunder don't need a pair of rookies, making them a strong trade candidate.

The Raptors would likely only have to give a second-round pick to move up from No. 19 to 17, but to get into the lottery at No. 12 to select someone like Mara would be a bold move that costs a future first-round pick and more.

Trading with the Thunder, who thrive in asset management, could be an unwise decision. However, the Raptors have to run their race and play ball with the Thunder if they are the best team to work with.

Staying at No. 19

The Raptors aren't likely to pursue a massive blockbuster trade on draft night. A small trade up could happen, but the front office has to really love a player to make a move up less than five spots.

This year's draft class has a lot of talent, especially in the middle of the first round, so the Raptors have a chance to snag a great player even at No. 19 that could emerge as a part of their core moving forward.

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