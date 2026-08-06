5 Burning Questions on Raptors Forward Andre Jackson Jr.

The Toronto Raptors are adding Andre Jackson Jr. to the roster ahead of training camp next month, hoping that he can provide some much-needed depth for the team on the wing.

Jackson is fighting for one of the final roster spots for the Raptors. The team has at least one roster spot open as the calendar flips to August, but another one could open up if Toronto makes a trade between now and the start of the regular season.

Jackson is going into his fourth NBA season after spending three years with the Milwaukee Bucks, who selected him in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. To learn more about Jackson, we spoke with Milwaukee Bucks On SI contributor Tre Allen.

How was Andre Jackson Jr.’s tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I thought it was kind of disappointing. For a player with so much potential, he just couldn’t put it all together on a Bucks team that could’ve used any help they could get. He wasn’t able to develop a consistent three-point shot and he found himself out of the lineup.

Jackson started 43 games in 2024-25, but only had one start in 2025-26. Why was he demoted?

I think it’s because he couldn’t shoot consistently. He did have great athleticism and solid defense and played with energy every night but when defenses don’t look your way and are able to help off, especially on a team like the Bucks with Giannis, it’s hard to find minutes.

What is Jackson’s biggest strength?

Definitely his athleticism and motor. What did allow Jackson to get playing time was him playing full-court press defense and trying to be a thorn in someone’s side. He can jump out of the jump and is just an athletic freak.

What is Jackson’s biggest weakness?

His shooting ability and lack of offence. He only averaged 2.7 points in his career and shot 25 per cent from three last season.

Can Jackson turn his career around and become a rotation player again?

I would say yes. He’s got the athleticism and it’s clear he’s adopted a defensive mentality. If he can develop a catch-and-shoot three or just show the ability to make them consistently even if it’s 1-2 a game, I think he can be a solid rotational player.

Evaluating Jackson's Chances to Make Raptors Roster

Jackson won't have it easy in his attempt to make the Raptors roster. The team already has 14 guaranteed spots and does not have to include him on the team. His defense stands out, and that is likely why Toronto is giving him a shot.

He will have to show some improvement on the offensive end, which limited his minutes during his time in Milwaukee, in order to have a chance to contribute for the Raptors.

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